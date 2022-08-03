SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at 1440 S. Main Street around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Police say the collision left the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and their current condition is not known.

The second crash happened near 300 S. 700 E. around 9:46 p.m. The autoped collision involved a vehicle and a skateboarder.

Police say the skateboarder later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Authorities confirm the skateboarder was a male, although his identity has not been released.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.