Man killed in overnight Salt Lake City Shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Police in Salt Lake City Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to a shots fired in the area of 900 South Edison Street. Officers, who were nearby, responded to the scene and was able to set up scene containment. An adult male was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts had already been started when officers arrived and SLCPD officers assisted and continued to render additional first aid, however the victim died on scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the shooting stemmed from an isolated fight between a group of people, according to a statement by police.

Police say several witnesses left the scene before they arrived.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information on this case, including anyone with video or photos of the events before, during or after the shooting,” said in a statement.

Police also said this shooting does not appear to be connected to the fatal shooting that happened the day before.

The investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released at a later time.