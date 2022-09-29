MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash killed the driver of a Southwinds RV near Moab on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Officials say around 5:34 p.m. the RV turned left out of the Kane Springs Hole in the Rock rest area to go southbound on SR-191 at Mile Post 111. The RV was T-boned in the driver’s side compartment by a northbound Freightliner semi-truck.

The driver of the RV, a 67-year-old man, was fatally injured and died on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Utah Highway Patrol said the San Juan County Sherriff’s Office, the Grand County Sherriff’s Office, and the Utah Department of Transportation assisted in traffic control during the crash investigation and clean-up.