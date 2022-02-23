ST. GEORGE (ABC4) – The St. George Fire department and EMS personnel were dispatched on reports of a man who was struck by an oncoming vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly before 7 a.m. and located the victim who appeared to be in his 60s. The man was immediately declared dead due to significant injuries.

The driver, 23-year-old Melvin Garcia Gomez, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The St. George Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and Detectives were called in to investigate the crash. According to their findings, it appears that the man was walking southbound from the corner of 1300 W crossing Sunset Blvd when he was struck in an unmarked crosswalk by a four-door sedan traveling eastbound.

Gomez has since been arrested for automobile homicide, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to obtain a driver’s license. The incident has been reclassified as a DUI investigation.