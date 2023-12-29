SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man died Friday morning after he crashed into a truck hauling a horse trailer on I-15 in southern Utah.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the collision happened shortly before 9 a.m. on the freeway’s southbound lanes, just north of St. George.

A Toyota Sequoia drifted to the left, overcorrected and slammed into the side of an SUV pulling a horse trailer. The Toyota then rolled, ejecting the 27-year-old driver, who was the only person in the truck.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver, but he died at the scene, Roden said. The man’s name has not been released.

The other driver was not hurt, nor were any of the horses in the trailer.

Crash resulted in road closures as crews investigated and a medical helicopter landed in the area.