Man involved in burning SLCPD cruiser during riots sentenced to federal prison

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who helped burn and destroy a Salt Lake City Police cruiser during city riots in 2020 has been sentenced to federal prison.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Latroi Devon Newbins.

Newbins has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison and 36 months of probation afterward.

The destructive incident occurred on May 30, 2020 after a peaceful protest in Downtown Salt Lake City turned violent.

Latroi Devon Newbins (Courtesy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

An officer was driving a police vehicle when she became boxed in by surrounding protestors. The officer was able to flee from her patrol car before it was overturned, vandalized, and set on fire.

Video evidence from the event shows rioters using fire and explosives to damage and destroy the vehicle. At the time, police arrested dozens of people for their roles in the arson and destruction of the police vehicle.

Newbins will begin his sentence on Jan. 10, 2022.