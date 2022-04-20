SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and assaulting an officer with the Salt Lake Police Department (SLCPD) on April 20.

The suspect, identified as Hung Nguyen, is facing numerous charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with an arresting officer.

The investigation began at 8:05 a.m. when officers with the SLCPD spotted a suspicious vehicle, later determined to be stolen, in a hotel parking lot near 1900 West North Temple Street.

When officers approached the vehicle and attempted to take Nguyen into custody he allegedly refused to comply and assaulted one of the officers, causing minor injuries. The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital and released shortly after being treated.

Officers then used a taser to successfully take Nguyen into custody. Nguyen was not injured during the process.

Nguyen has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.