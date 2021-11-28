Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a driver in St. George on Saturday night.

St. George Police say the victim is a 25-year-old male. His identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the incident happened near 2450 South River Road in St. George around 7 p.m. The male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on River Road. A female driver was turning left onto 2450 South when her vehicle and the motorcycle collided.

Officials say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been determined and an accident reconstruction team is currently investigating the situation.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.