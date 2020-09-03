Man in custody, another injured after shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in West Valley City.

Police say they were called at about 7:30 p.m. to 4320 S Stafford Way for an adult male with a gunshot wound.

There were conflicting reports as to how the shooting happened in the begining but police were able to speak to a man who was present at the shooting.

The man told police that he was cleaning the gun and it accidentally discharged an shot the victim. The man is reportedly being booked into jail for posession of a dangerous weapon as of Wednesday night.

The victim is being treated at the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.