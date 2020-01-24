Man in critical condition after stabbing in his home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in his home Thursday night.

Saratoga Spring Police were called to a town home at 1482 Venetian Way at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man in his 30’s with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers also located the suspect in the stabbing in the home. They say the two men were roomates renting the basement of the town home. They took the man into custody for questioning and also collected a knife they believe was used in the stabbing.

Police have not established a motive at this time.

