WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in West Valley City early Tuesday morning.
According to West Valley City Police, the incident happened at 3200 West 3500 South just after 6 a.m. when a man was crossing against the light in a crosswalk.
Police said the man was wearing dark clothes and appeared to have walked out where cars were traveling.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
Investigators are determining if there was any impairment involved.
- Man in critical condition after being hit by car in West Valley City
- Man escorted off plane after fight over masks
- RECALL: Pre-sliced fruit sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns
- Bull elk charges, slices man’s kidney in half on Colorado golf course
- Stimulus checks: After Trump’s push for more aid, negotiators look to end stalemate
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.