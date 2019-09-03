Newsfore Opt-In Form

Man in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Salt Lake City

News

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in downtown.

They say a man roughly in his 40’s was hit by a vehicle overnight at 500 South and 300 West.

According to police, the vehicle left the scene with front end damage.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they don’t have a description of the vehicle at this time.

If you have any information about this, please call Salt Lake City police. Their number is 801-799-300.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Fire burning in Layton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire burning in Layton"

Vehicle catches fire in Box Elder County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle catches fire in Box Elder County"

Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic: Dock Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic: Dock Dogs"

Littering on U.S. Forest Service property has an impact on you -- not just the environment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Littering on U.S. Forest Service property has an impact on you -- not just the environment"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS