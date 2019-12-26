Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash late Christmas evening in South Salt Lake.
Police were called to 3400 South and 300 West at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night by the driver involved in the crash.
The driver told police he was driving north on 300 west when he hit a man crossing the road at 3400 south in a wheelchair.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver is cooperating with police.
Police tell ABC 4 News that impairment is not being considered as a factor in the crash.
Police say they are continuing to investigate and ask any potential witnesses to contact them.
