Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash late Christmas evening in South Salt Lake.

Police were called to 3400 South and 300 West at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night by the driver involved in the crash.

The driver told police he was driving north on 300 west when he hit a man crossing the road at 3400 south in a wheelchair.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver is cooperating with police.

Police tell ABC 4 News that impairment is not being considered as a factor in the crash.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and ask any potential witnesses to contact them.

