UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been hospitalized after a semi-truck crash in Utah County on Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened on SR-6 near Thistle junction at mile marker 187 in Solider Summit.

Authorities say a 22-year-old male driver has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the crash happened when the driver was traveling westbound on SR-6 when he drifted off to the right-hand side of the highway.

When the driver overcorrected, UHP says vehicle crossed into another lane and was struck on the passenger side by a nearby semi-truck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but UHP is considering speed as a potential factor.

Eastbound lanes along SR-6 were closed for some time on Monday morning so crews could clear the scene. All lanes have now been reopened.