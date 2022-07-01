BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian during a DUI crash near Taco Bell on Thursday in Bountiful.

Bountiful Police have identified the suspect as Rodney Wilson, 29.

Police say the auto-ped crash happened near a Taco Bell located at 500 South and 500 West around 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with injuries after being struck by a vehicle that had “accelerated at a high rate of speed.”

Authorities say Wilson was making a left turn from 500 South onto 500 West when he left the roadway and drove onto a nearby sidewalk, hitting the pedestrian before eventually crashing into a large tree.

Wilson’s vehicle sustained significant damage after the collision.

When approaching Wilson’s vehicle, police say they noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect. Police Wilson had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and had difficulty locating his driver’s license when prompted.

Police also noticed multiple cans of unopened beer on the rear seat and floor area of Wilson’s vehicle.

During police questioning, Wilson admitted to consuming three beers at the time and had just left a store after purchasing more beer to consume.

Wilson had a blood alcohol level of .023 and was arrested for driving under the influence. During a hospital evaluation, Wilson told police he had no idea he struck a pedestrian during the incident.

He told police he drinks about three times a week and on his day off which was the day of the crash.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilson was arrested on one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level over .05. He is currently booked at the Davis County Jail.