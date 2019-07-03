Man found dead in a Maverik doorway, police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a stabbing in Salt Lake City after one man was found dead in the doorway of a Maverik gas station Wednesday, officials say.

Det. Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department says another man was stabbed and transported to an area hospital. Ruff says he is in stable condition.

Officers on scene told ABC4 news they took two suspects into custody and are looking for other possible suspects who may be on the run.

This is a developing story, more information will be shared as it becomes available.

