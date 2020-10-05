Man found dead following U-T-V accident at Wasatch Mountain State Park

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his UTV plunged off a 1000-foot embankment in Wasatch Mountain State Park, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Patrick Dugmore was on a hunting trip in the Little Deer Creek area Saturday. His family called police concerned about his welfare when he didn’t return home Saturday night.

Search and Rescue crews from Wasatch County as well as conservation officers from the Division of Wildlife Resources and rangers from the Utah State Parks began a search first thing Sunday morning to look for Dugmore.

The WCSO says at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, SAR crews found Dugmore’s body and UTV at the bottom of the embankment off the Little Deer Creek Trail. The victim was believed to have been wearing a seatbelt, but not a helmet.

The incident is under investigation.