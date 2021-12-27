Man found dead along I-15 in SLC, authorities investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a body that was discovered along I-15 on Sunday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) first responded to a report of a camper located in the northbound lanes of I-15 near 1800 South around 7:27 a.m.

When UHP arrived, they discovered a deceased man located in the travel lanes. UHP believes a semi-truck may have struck both the camper and the victim.

No further information has been provided on a suspect or a potential cause of the accident.

The State Bureau of Investigation will be assisting authorities in piecing together the events that led up to the fatal crash.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.