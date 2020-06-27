Man flown to hospital in critical condition after crash with train

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 61-year-old man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash with a train.
The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. when the man turned off US-89 at 2400 E near Mapleton. Police say he failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by a southbound Union Pacific train.
The crossing has no control arms but does have stop signs, according to police.
