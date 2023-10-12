UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials have identified the man fatally shot by police in rural Utah County on Wednesday, when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that the man killed was 33-year-old Tyler James McCleve of Pleasant Grove.

According to earlier statements from the sheriff’s office, two deputies shot McCleve while responding to a medical call in Manning Canyon, a recreational area west of Fairfield.

McCleve had allegedly called 911 that morning, telling dispatchers that he shot himself in the leg. When the deputies found him on Wells Canyon Road, he allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies.

The deputies told him to drop the weapon, and when he refused, they shot him, the sheriff’s office said. McCleve died at the scene.

The Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting. The watchdog unit investigates any police use of force incident that happens in the county.

The names of the officers who shot McCleve have yet to be released.