Man facing charges after stabbing another multiple times

News
Posted: / Updated:
Stabbing Generic_1473610202380.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is in custody facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing another multiple times Saturday.

Police say the incident happened at 10:59 a.m. when a woman was returning to retrieve property from her home.

When the woman arrived with some of her friends, her soon to be ex-husband was at the home and stabbed one of her male friends multiple times, according to Police.

While trying to get her husband to stop police say the woman was also cut.

Police say the injuries to the male and female are not life-threatening.

One male is in custody and is facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of attempted homicide, according to police.

The woman reportedly traveled from the residence on Winco drive to a 7-Eleven at 1700 South West temple to call the police.

Police say they are not identifying the victims or suspects at this time.

