SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing five charges after firing a gun at bystanders during a physical argument he was having with his girlfriend.

At this time, the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Martinez-Rodriguez, is facing five counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, one count of rioting, and one count of intoxication.

On April 9, Martinez-Rodriguez was engaging in an argument with his girlfriend in an apartment complex parking lot when four onlookers witnessed the fight become physical, as noted in police records. From there, Martinez-Rodriguez entered the passenger’s side of a vehicle while his girlfriend entered the driver’s side. Before diving off, the suspect allegedly exited the vehicle and pointed his gun at one of the bystanders. The other three onlookers tried to reason with Martinez-Rodriguez, who then got back into the car. From inside the vehicle, Martinez-Rodriguez fired one round of ammunition. According to the affidavit, nobody was struck by the gunshot.

The woman then began to head towards the exit. While still in the parking lot, Martinez-Rodriguez allegedly fired four more shots. The couple then drove down the road where they crashed, disabling their vehicle.

The duo then allegedly tried to flee from the police. They were eventually located by law enforcement, who immediately detected the scent of alcohol on Martinez-Rodriguez.

Upon a criminal records check, Martinez-Rodriguez was found to be a previously convicted felon, making him a category I restricted person.

Martinez-Rodriguez has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.