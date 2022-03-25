SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect who escaped after barricading himself inside a motel while allegedly pointing a firearm at bystanders on Thursday night.

Salt Lake City Police says the incident happened outside the Main Street Motel located at 1530 South Main Street around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect, 48-year-old John Fraire, is currently at large and should be considered dangerous.

Police say Fraire allegedly pointed a firearm at two people outside the motel, then entered a motel room with the firearm.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

When officers arrived at the scene, they set up a containment area around the motel and tried to communicate with Fraire. Several rooms were also evacuated out of caution.

Around 10:05 p.m., two people safely exited the motel room that police believe Fraire was barricaded in. The SLCPD SWAT Team and crisis negotiators arrived at the scene to assist with the situation.

Around 11:24 p.m., SWAT Team members used a device to break down the motel room door. When officers entered the room around 11:59 p.m., they recovered a firearm, but Fraire was nowhere to be found.

Police believed Fraire escaped the area before the containment was set up.

Fraire remains at large and police say he should be considered dangerous. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the police.

No injuries were reported during this incident. Nearby streets were blocked during the incident, but have all been reopened since.

SLCPD detectives will continue investigating this ongoing situation.