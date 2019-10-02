CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies with the Cache County Sherriff’s Office are looking for a man who absconded from custody.
Derek Parkinson was part of the jail work-release program but deputies said he never returned after he left for work on Friday, September 27.
Anyone with information about Parkinson’s whereabouts is advised to contact Detective Nelson at 435-755-1151.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
What others are reading:
- Video shows woman taunt lion inside enclosure at NYC zoo
- Cozy Curlers: Why you’ll never worry about damaging your hair again
- Man escapes from jail work release program
- The Justice Files: Charges dismissed when undocumented victim disappears
- USDA requiring fewer federal inspections of pig slaughterhouses