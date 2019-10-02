Man escapes from jail work release program

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies with the Cache County Sherriff’s Office are looking for a man who absconded from custody.

Derek Parkinson was part of the jail work-release program but deputies said he never returned after he left for work on Friday, September 27.

Courtesy: Cache County Sherriff’s Department

Anyone with information about Parkinson’s whereabouts is advised to contact Detective Nelson at 435-755-1151.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading: