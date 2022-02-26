PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A tragedy occurred at Park City Mountain on the afternoon of Feb. 26.

A statement released by the Mountain Resort reads that a ski accident took place near the area of Molly’s Trees involving a 54-year-old man visiting from Pennsylvania.

Park City Ski Patrol was the first to respond to the incident, followed by AirMed. After emergency care was distributed and an evaluation was made, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mike Goar, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Park City Mountain weighed in on the event, saying, “Park City Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of this guest.”

Skiers and snowboarders alike are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety when taking part in these winter sports