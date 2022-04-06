MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a bicycle-car collision that took place in Midvale early Wednesday morning.

Unified Police Sergeant Melody Cutler confirmed to ABC4 that law enforcement officials were dispatched to the area of 500 West Wasatch Street at around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

The bicycle and car were both traveling eastbound when another car swerved around the cyclist, hitting him.

The cyclist has since been pronounced dead.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The driver showed no signs of impairment and indicated that they did not see the cyclist, according to law enforcement.

The cyclist did not have any identification on him, and police are working to confirm his identity at this time.