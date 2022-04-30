IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Iron County.

A motorcyclist was traveling east on State Route 20 near mile marker 11 in the right two lanes on April 30 at 2:10 p.m. when he attempted a turn down a sharp, down hill, left hand corner.

According to police records, the man was not able to negotiate the curve, and the motorcycle veered right off of the roadway and tipped on its side, sliding into the guardrail.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, fell off of the motorcycle and hit the guardrail as well.

Though the victim was wearing a helmet, he died on the scene from injuries sustained.

Lanes on State Route 20 near mile marker 11 were closed for roughly an hour while police investigated the incident.