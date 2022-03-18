(ABC4) – An avalanche that occurred in the Tetons of Wyoming left one man dead on the afternoon of March 17.

Teton County Search & Rescue (TCSAR) volunteers responded to a report of two skiers caught in an avalanche in the Game Creek drainage on the western slope of the Tetons, near Victor, Idaho at around 3:20 p.m.

As noted in TCSAR’s Facebook post, witnesses stated that an older man and older woman were buried and uncovered by companions in their group.

The man was allegedly unconscious and not breathing, so members in the group took to performing CPR. The woman was conscious and breathing as well as able to walk.

TCSAR was en route via helicopter as members of the couple’s crew continued performing CPR when it was determined that the man had passed away.

After volunteers arrived on the scene the woman was transported via airlift out of the backcountry to a waiting ambulance.

At this time, the circumstances which led to the couple’s slide are unknown, and the incident is under investigation.

TCSAR states that this was Wyoming’s second fatal avalanche of the season and the first in the Tetons.