Man dies in fall at Lake Powell’s Willow Gulch

PAGE Arizona (ABC4 News) – A man has died in a fall at Lake Powell’s Willow Gulch, located in the lake’s Escalante’s arm.

According to a release sent by the Kane County Sheriff’s office:

“At approximately 9:00 a.m., dispatchers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report that a man had fallen from Willow Gulch in the Escalante Arm of Lake Powell. The man’s identification is being withheld until next of kin are notified. “

The release states, “A nearby vessel witnessed the man’s fall and attempted to render aid. A medical professional onboard the vessel pronounced the man dead on recovery. The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s office worked together to retrieve the deceased person and move him to Salt Lake City where his death will be investigated.”

The investigation is ongoing, and Kane county will be sending more details about the case when they are gathered. Another press release will be sent out when there are more details about this case.

The National Park Service reminds visitors to be cautious when recreating in our national parks. This is the 13th fatality at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area this year.