Man dies from motorcycle crash in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Millcreek.

It happened Wednesday night on 3300 South and 3040 East.

Unified Police say the 41-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed on his bullet bike and hit a car that was making a left hand turn.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Police tell ABC4 News the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation, but police say speed was a factor in the crash.