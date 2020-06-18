Man dies from motorcycle crash in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Millcreek.
It happened Wednesday night on 3300 South and 3040 East.
Unified Police say the 41-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed on his bullet bike and hit a car that was making a left hand turn.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
Police tell ABC4 News the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash is under investigation, but police say speed was a factor in the crash.