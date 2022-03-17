TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died and another is in critical condition after crashing a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night.

The Taylorsville Police Department says police first spotted the stolen vehicle near 42000 S and Redwood Road around 11:45 p.m.

When police ran the suspect’s license plates, they confirmed the plates were stolen out of West Valley City. The plates were on a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car from North Salt Lake.

When police tried pulling the suspect over, they sped off and fled the scene.

Police did not pursue the suspect. Instead, they coordinated with other agencies including Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) and Unified Police Department (UPD) to locate the fleeing car.

UHP provided a helicopter that was able to maintain aerial surveillance of the suspect’s car.

Authorities successfully spiked the suspect’s tires near the area of 1200 West Atherton Drive.

The maneuver caused the car to crash into a nearby power pole. Both men inside the vehicle sustained critical injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Police confirm the driver of the vehicle died at the hospital and the other is still in critical condition.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.