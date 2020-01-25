Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Harrisville

Harrisville, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man died after being hit by a car Friday night on Washington Boulevard, according to the Harrisville Police Department.

Harrisville Police Officer Jeff Edminster tells ABC4 News the man was crossing Washington Boulevard near 700 North just before nine p.m. when he was hit by a driver heading southbound.

The 26-year-old pedestrian died at the scene. Officer Edminster says the man was not in a crosswalk, wearing dark clothing and crossing in an area that was poorly lit. Rain was falling, but it is not known if the weather played a role in the crash.

Edminster says the preliminary investigation suggests speed and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The driver of the vehicle did stop and is cooperating with police.

The name of the victim is not being released until his family is notified.