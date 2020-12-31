Man dies after being hit by train in Lehi on Thursday evening

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials say a man is dead after he was struck by a train in Lehi on Thursday evening.
According to the Utah Transit Authority, a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a FrontRunner train near 298 North and 500 West in Lehi around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday evening.
UTA officials say they are unsure if the victim was a pedestrian or was trespassing on the tracks at the time of the collision
The train has stopped and will not be able travel southbound in order for police to conduct an investigation.
Officials say that there will be a bus bridge in place between the Lehi and American Fork stations for at least the next couple of hours.
