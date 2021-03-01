Man dies after being hit by car in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car in Ogden on Monday evening.

According to Lieutenant Matt Ward with the Ogden Police Department, a 60-year-old man was crossing Wall Ave. near 28th St. on his bike and was heading eastbound when he was struck by a car.

Officials say emergency crews attempted to provide medical treatment, but the man died at the scene.

Ogden Police said the area where the collision happened was not well lit.

Police said the area will be closed down while the incident is being investigated.