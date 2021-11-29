Man dead after charging at police in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a fatal shooting involving police officers on Sunday night.

Orem Police say the suspect is a 41-year-old male, but his identity is not being released at this time.

Police first responded to a domestic violence situation in Orem around 10:46 p.m. The suspect and his 68-year-old father were engaged in a dispute that resulted in physical injuries. Police say the suspect attacked his father with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Officers from multiple agencies located the suspect after a short search. When officers tried placing the man into custody, he was uncooperative. That’s when police say he began charging at officers while brandishing weapons in both hands.

Police fired shots at the oncoming man. Medical attention was provided immediately, but the suspect died due to his injuries.

The suspect’s father had sustained cuts on his neck area. He was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment where his current condition is unknown.

The Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team will be handling the investigation. All officers involved were wearing body cameras during the deadly shooting. The investigation results will be announced at a later date.

