Man cited for posting another’s personal information during online dispute

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 51-year-old Park City man has announced that another man has posted personal identifying information on him in multiple online forums.

The revealing post was made in response to another post that was uploaded by the suspect’s wife.

The initial post contained accusations that the victim was a dog abuser. These claims developed from an event which took place at the Willow Creek dog park the previous day, which has since been investigated by Animal Control.

Comments began to pile up on the post created by the suspect’s wife, prompting the suspect himself to create a second post.

The suspect, a 39-year-old Park City man, uploaded a post with the victim’s voter registration information containing his full name, home address, and personal phone number.

After an investigation regarding the social media posts had been carried out, the 39-year-old was issued a citation for electronic communications harassment.