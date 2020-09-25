Man charged with DUI automobile homicide in Midvale crash that killed motorcyclist

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 22-year-old man is facing felony charges after he hit and killed a motorcyclist in Midvale back in June.

Cesar Rivera

Cesar Joen Rivera was charged Tuesday with second-degree felony DUI enhanced automobile homicide after the June 2 crash which happened near 7200 South State Street when Rivera was driving his vehicle north in the southbound lanes.

Rivera struck 81-year-old Albert Higginson of Midvale who died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. Rivera also struck another car during the incident. The driver of that car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Rivera was additionally charged with drug possession and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Below are the total of drugs and alchol found in Rivera’s bloodwork.

