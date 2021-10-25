Man charged in deadly Orem crash that killed 2 BYU students

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A 20-year-old Orem man was charged Monday in a deadly crash that killed two BYU students.

Ceasar Castellon-Flores has been charged with two counts of manslaughter following a two-vehicle crash that left two dead and two hospitalized near 400 South State Street around 9:23 p.m. on Oct. 15.

While investigating the crash, authorities explain a witness reported the light at the intersection had gone vehicle and one of the vehicles was seen attempting to clear the intersection. A second vehicle was then seen approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed. According to the arresting affidavit for Castellon-Flores, the second vehicle appeared to strike the first vehicle in the intersection.

Using security camera videos from surrounding businesses, investigators say in the arresting affidavit that Castellon-Flores could be seen approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles “at a much faster speed.” Orem investigators say the second vehicle can then be seen striking the first on the passenger side.

Authorities were able to obtain a search warrant on the jeep that Castellon-Flores had been driving showed the Jeep traveling 68 mph in a 40 mph zone, increasing to 73 mph as it neared the intersection. Castellon-Flores allegedly slowed to 67 mph in about .5 seconds before the crash or at impact.

Orem Police identified the two women killed as Hailee York and Ashlyn Hanzon, both 21-years-old.

When authorities made contact with Castellon-Flores at his home, they say he tried fleeing or eluding police in his apprehension. According to the arresting document, Castellon-Flores “is a known undocumented citizen of the United States.” He was also found to have been operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.