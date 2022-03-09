SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been charged for allegedly distributing fentanyl disguised as fake oxycodone pills throughout Utah.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the suspect is Colin Andrew Shapard, 21, from Las Vegas, Nev.

Court documents say DEA task force members discovered illegal narcotic shipments containing opioids were being shipped between Las Vegas and Park City, Utah in Nov. 2021. Shapard used delivery services, including the U.S. Postal Service.

The illegal shipments were traced back to Shapard. Officers discovered the shipments contained fentanyl disguised as fake blue 30 mg. oxycodone pills, with costs running between $30-$45 per pill.

Officers say Shapard also promised “kickbacks to an individual in Park City for distributing the narcotics on his behalf.”

By Nov. 2021, authorities allege that Shapard had shipped between 10 and 30 of the fake pills every two weeks over the previous two to three months to the Park City individual.

Authorities say Shapard was using encrypted mobile phone apps to arrange the shipments.

Throughout various dates, U.S. Postal Inspectors took possession of Shapard’s packages heading to Park City. Inspectors obtained pictures showing Shapard as the shipper. Search warrants were executed on the packages in which authorities discovered the fake oxycodone pills. All of the pills had similar stamping marks with the letter “M” and the number “30.” The pills all tested positive for fentanyl.

At one point, an undercover DEA agent successfully purchased the fentanyl pills from Shapard and was able to confirm its illicit properties.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Park City paramedics and Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered an 18-year-old male who had overdosed on the fentanyl pills purchased from Shapard.

The victim’s urine analysis showed the presence of fentanyl and a fentanyl metabolite, according to officials. When the victim’s phone was searched, text messages allegedly coordinating the narcotics purchase were discovered between the victim and Shapard.

Shapard was arrested and charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and five counts of distribution of fentanyl.