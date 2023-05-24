SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was charged on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed his brother four times with a steak knife.

Orlando James Badonie, 36, was charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. If he is found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

On Thursday, May 18, Badonie got into a physical confrontation with his brother at his Sandy home around 3 a.m. According to the affidavit, Badonie’s brother allegedly attempted to choke him.

However, Badonie escaped and went to the kitchen where he grabbed a steak knife. Badonie came back into the room with his brother, allegedly argued some more, and then stabbed him four times.

His brother was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to the probable cause, his brother had to undergo surgery for life-threatening injuries, and it is still not known if he will survive.

Badonie was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail awaiting the possibility of bail. According to charging documents, officials are requesting no bail as Badonie is a flight risk. Badonie’s home is on an Indian Reservation in Arizona, and he was only temporarily in Utah for work.