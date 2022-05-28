ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been taken into custody after allegedly capturing and obtaining sexually exposing video footage of individuals without their knowledge.

Aaron Foote, 44, is facing 10 counts of Voyeurism by Electronic Equipment Concealed or Disguised

Officers with the St. George Police Department (SGPD) executed a search warrant on a case involving Foote on May 24. Upon a police search of the truck Foote was arrested in, officers located multiple electronic recording devices and digital media storage devices. According to police records, these devices included discreet and disguised cameras such as pinhole cameras with battery packs and antennae, and one camera that was concealed in the face of a wrist watch.

After analyzing the devices, officers found numerous videos of voyeuristic nature. The affidavit states that videos were uncovered that had been captured with cameras placed in locations where individuals were undressing, as well as videos that had been taken to view underneath the clothing of individuals in public areas. Other videos of individuals’ private body parts were allegedly identified on an SD card in a camcorder with a zoom feature.

As noted by police records, detectives were able to identify multiple videos recorded within Washington County in areas such as parks, car washes, retail stores, and swimming pools. Some of the SD cards containing exposing videos of individuals were found in a disguised container.

The SGPD state that a criminal history search revealed Foote has been previously convicted of voyeurism offenses.

At this time, Foote has been booked into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.