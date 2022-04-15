CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a firearm at another vehicle in Carbon County.

Carbon County’s Attorney’s Office has identified the suspect as James Dean Lockard, 28. A man from Washington.

Authorities say Lockard was first pulled over on April 10 after police received reports of shots fired.

After pulling Lockard over, police searched his vehicle and found a variety of illegal substances including over 50 fentanyl pills inside a handgun lock case.

Officer say the amount of pills Lockard possessed “is far more than is used by a typical drug addict in a short period.”

Officers believe the large amount of drugs discovered points to an intention to sell and distribute the drugs.

Authorities also found $2,800.00 in cash during the search.

Lockard has been arrested on 11 charges including attempted murder, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and more.