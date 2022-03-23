SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after stealing a car from a Salt Lake City gas station on Wednesday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is 33-year-old Andrew Philip Taylor.

The victim first reported his car was stolen around 8:50 a.m. The victim said his cellphone was still inside the car when Taylor stole it.

Deputies were able to use the man’s “Find My iPhone” feature to track down the suspect’s whereabouts. The suspect was tracked down at a church parking lot in Jeremy Ranch.

When authorities asked Taylor to exit the vehicle, he sped away instead, leading troopers on a pursuit.

As Taylor was speeding away on Daybreak Drive, another driver was exiting their driveway, blocking the suspect’s driving path.

To avoid hitting the truck, the suspect served his car, lost control and crashed into a tree in front of someone’s house.

The suspect then left the stolen car and started running away on foot. He ran through several residential yards before troopers were able to tase him and take him into custody.

Taylor has been arrested and is currently booked at the Summit County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, and three warrants.