Man carjacked pizza delivery driver, fled from police before crashing in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– A suspect is in the hospital after carjacking a pizza delivery driver and fleeing from West Valley City Police officers Tuesday evening.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, around 7 p.m., police spotted a car that was reported as stolen pull into a gas station near 1900 West 3500 South.

Officers approached the suspect with the stolen car as he was putting gas into the car.

Police said the suspect then got back into the stolen vehicle and fled from officers, and crashed into two police cars as he drove away from the scene.

That car was later found abandoned near a Domino’s Pizza in the 2300 block of South Redwood

Road.

A short time later, officers spotted the suspect and attempted to arrest him., when the suspect then hijacked a pizza delivery vehicle and drove north on Redwood Road, police said.

West Valley City Police officers then pursued the suspect until the suspect’s car struck another car and rolled over at the intersection of Redwood Road and Indiana Ave. The person driving the vehicle that was it was not injured, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pizza delivery driver was not injured in the carjacking, but the pizza delivery vehicle was totaled in the incident.

