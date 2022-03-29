CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was discovered with pounds of fentanyl during a routine traffic stop in Cedar City on Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the suspect is Mauro Herrera, 35.

Herrara was first spotted going northbound on I-15 near milepost 61 around 5 a.m. in the morning.

Troopers say Herrera’s car had a window tint that appeared to be over the legal limit and failed to signal while changing lanes. Troopers noticed the suspect’s brake light was covered in window tint as well.

When deputies approached Herrera’s car, they smelled burnt marijuana from inside the vehicle. When asked about the odor, Herrera mentioned his brother smokes in the car and gestured to some marijuana cigarette buds.

Upon investigating, troopers discovered Herrera had an extraditable warrant out of California and was driving on a suspended license.

While searching Herrera’s car, they found four pounds of presumed Fentanyl pills and a pipe hidden in the dash, along with amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine and a counterfeit $100 bill.

Four cell phones were found in the car and upon investigating, deputies say it contained “significant evidence that the individual was involved in the trafficking of large quantities of a controlled substance, or several controlled substances.”

UHP says Herrera was also on felony probation at the time of his arrest.

Herrera has been arrested on 10 charges and is currently booked at the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.