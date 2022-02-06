Man attempts to flee West Valley arrest by car, drags two officers with him

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – On Feb. 5 at 10:09 a.m. a suspect arrested at a DUI traffic stop gave West Valley City police officers a run for their money when he literally dragged them into trouble with him.

The suspect, identified as Cory Heenan, was witnessed disrupting traffic flow in the middle of an intersection at 3500 S Redwood Road on a green light, nearly causing an accident.

Heenan was followed by law enforcement and was observed swerving in between traffic lanes disregarding the use of his turn signal.

Police officials pulled Heenan over and requested he exit the vehicle due to suspicions of a DUI.

Heenan was allegedly non-compliant and refused to get out of the car. In speaking to the suspect, officers detected a gun sitting on his passenger’s seat.

When officers attempted to remove Heenan physically from the vehicle, he allegedly resisted and began to speed away, dragging two officers with him until they were able to break free. Both officers sustained minor injuries but will be okay.

A pursuit was initiated but was eventually called off, as police authorities knew where Heenan lived.

The suspect proceeded to drive to his home in Holliday where he would later be found and taken into custody at gunpoint.

Heenan allegedly made multiple threats to the arresting officers and to law enforcement officials in general during his transportation to the Adult Detention Center (ADC).

Heenan has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on violations of aggravated assault targeting law enforcement with bodily injury (2 counts), failure to respond to officers signal to stop, assault/threat of violence knowing the person is a police officer, obstruction of justice, interference with arresting officer, driving under the influence, refusal of chemical test, operating a vehicle without insurance, impeding traffic, unsafe lane travel, and failure to signal.

Heenan’s current offense is a felony.