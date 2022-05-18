OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The cause of a three-vehicle rollover car accident that occurred in Ogden is currently being investigated.

The Ogden Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection in the area of 2nd Street and Washington Boulevard on reports of the crash.

According to police, a man from one of the involved vehicles attempted to flee the scene of the accident on foot, but was detained a short distance away.

The drivers involved sustained only minor injuries.

Traffic was impeded for some time, but all lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.