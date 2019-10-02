Man arrested, suspected of dealing marijuana, THC cartridges

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake County man faces several drug charges after police said he was dealing marijuana and other THC products.

West Jordan City police said detectives were surveilling Keagan Joseph Bojorquez-Dazley, 22, when they saw him conduct several hand-to-hand exchanges inside a vehicle.

Other detectives conducted several traffic stops of vehicles involved in the transactions and police said the individuals were found in possession of marijuana and other THC products that they said they bought from Bojorquez-Dazley.

Investigators served a search warrant on Bojorquez-Dazley’s residence in West Jordan, and they said they recovered 1627 grams of marijuana, 116 THC cartridges, 35 packages of THC edibles, 45 grams of positive psilocybin mushrooms, three sheets of LSD, $8,600, pipes and bongs, plastic bags and a scale.

According to charging documents, when questioned, Bojorquez-Dazley admitted to recently purchasing 100 THC cartridges and a pound of marijuana from two different suppliers.

Bojorquez-Dazley faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession or use of a controlled substance with priors, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

