WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of numerous crimes dating all the way back to 2011 has been taken into custody following new charges regarding a DUI and an undercover drug deal.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Adam Wallin, is facing multiple charges including reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, interlock restricted driver operating a vehicle, failure to stop or respond at command of police, failure to respond to officers signal to stop, and distribution of a controlled substance.

According to police records, on April 30 an officer with the St. George Police Department attempted to stop a driver who was later identified as Wallen due to improper lane travel and suspected reckless driving while traveling southbound on State Route 18.

Wallen was driving a motorcycle that was traced back to James Holt, who disclosed that he sold the motorcycle.

The officer observed Wallen allegedly make several lane travel violations and drive well over the speed limit.

The officer then attempted to pull Wallen over, but he allegedly refused to stop and then drove off of the roadway onto a bicycle path with pedestrians on it.

After officers canceled the pursuit, Wallen was reported to have crashed roughly two miles away from the Chuckawalla trail head and had allegedly fled from an officer who was chasing him on foot.

Police records state that Wallen continued to run into the Chuckawalla trail and hid in a bush until a K-9 tracked his scent and found him hiding in a bush.

From there, Wallen was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

Field sobriety tests were conducted after Wallen admitted to drug use and his erratic driving pattern. Wallen was then transferred to St. George regional Hospital for a medical clearance and blood draw.

During an investigation, officers discovered that Wallen was operating the suspect vehicle with a suspended driver license, no ignition interlock installed, previous owner plates, and no proof of insurance. Additionally, officers were advised of two active misdemeanor warrants for his arrest out of Washington County.

Days later, on April 3, arrange distribution of a controlled substance to an officer was tacked on to the list of Wallen’s charges after officers conducted a controlled purchase investigation in Washington County where Wallen distributed heroin.

At this time, Wallen has been booked into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office without bail.