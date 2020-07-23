Man arrested in St George for attacking woman at motel with knife

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill a woman at a motel then slashed her with a knife on Wednesday morning.

A disorderly conduct call led officers to a Motel 6 located at 205 North 1000 East where Jerry Mcleod, 37, was staying with the woman in a room.

After the two got into an argument, the woman kicked Mcleod out of the room and the hotel management trespassed him from the property.

Documents state the victim told police he started calling her and threatening to kill her if she did not let him back into the room. Mcleod then started banging on the door and ramming it with his shoulder, eventually breaking in.

The victim told police Mcleod had a knife and she asked him to leave but he refused. He then assaulted her and cut her wrist.

The officer stated in the report she had multiple cuts on her hand and a laceration on her wrist as well as a black eye.

When police questioned him, he gave the false name of Thomas Smith but his Indiana ID card and Social Security card verified his real identity.

Mcleod was arrested for first-degree felony aggravated burglary and third-degree felony aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor threat of violence, criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, giving false personal information and trespassing.

Documents state Mcleod was on probation/parole at the time he was arrested.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately